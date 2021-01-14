Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $17,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

