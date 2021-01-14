Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,716,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after buying an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 727,268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,777,000 after buying an additional 683,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,690.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,499 shares of company stock worth $50,344,292. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.97.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.60. 6,369,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424,004. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

