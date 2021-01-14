Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $15.54 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ASML by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 23.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 31.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $30.59 on Thursday, hitting $544.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,285. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $475.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $546.40.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.75.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

