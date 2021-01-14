Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $31.70 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 20,406 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,512,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,806,000 after purchasing an additional 241,391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 542,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,067,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,127. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

