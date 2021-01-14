Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,624 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $13.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $528.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,736,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $529.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.45. The company has a market capitalization of $326.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,164 shares of company stock valued at $21,990,509. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.