Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,749 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the software company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 509,099 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $254,610,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $463.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,415. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $222.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $487.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,820. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

