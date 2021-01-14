Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 61,267 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,303,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,267 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. 1,631,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,228. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

