Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.82.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI opened at $152.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.07.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.