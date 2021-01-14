Crust (CRU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.51 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $4.85 or 0.00012332 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and $1.51 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crust has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002292 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,808 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network.

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

