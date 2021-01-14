Cryptobuyer (XPT) Price Hits $0.0171 on Exchanges

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Cryptobuyer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $977,090.09 and $1,631.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00381832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.03 or 0.04101887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012671 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

XPT is a token. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,272,664 tokens. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer.

Cryptobuyer Token Trading

Cryptobuyer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.