Cryptocean Price Reaches $0.82 on Top Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $16,413.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00046291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00380569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,618.42 or 0.04104529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012804 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean's total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

