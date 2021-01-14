Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) (LON:CRS) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L) (LON:CRS) shares dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 99.05 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 99.05 ($1.29). Approximately 7,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 58,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.17. The stock has a market cap of £83.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.57%.

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS.L)

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

