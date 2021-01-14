CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $105.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $94.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. CSX’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 19,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CSX by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.