Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $109.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. Improving loan and deposit balances, along with efforts to enhance presence in the lucrative Texas markets through acquisitions, seem encouraging and might aid top-line growth in the quarters ahead. Involvement in steady capital-deployment activities seems impressive. Though significant exposure to real estate loan portfolios and a continued rise in expenses due to expansion of franchise and worsening asset quality might hamper bottom-line growth, manageable debt level keeps the company less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.10.

CFR opened at $96.85 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $98.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.31 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,404,000 after buying an additional 266,689 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,957,000 after buying an additional 166,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 205.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,701,000 after buying an additional 57,876 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

