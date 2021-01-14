Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 3,480 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,507 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.24.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,483.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.94. 3,511,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

