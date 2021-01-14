Cullinan Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $365.51. 1,146,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

