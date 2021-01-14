Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $41,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.99. 3,734,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,398. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

