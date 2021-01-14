Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 24,795 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,058. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.59. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

