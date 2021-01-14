Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 4,605 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,452 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded down $8.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $463.27. 3,505,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,415. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $222.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,148 shares of company stock worth $3,845,820. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

