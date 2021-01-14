Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 5,200 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.33. 2,281,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,975. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.32.

In other Cerner news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

