Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Short Interest Update

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 869,700 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the December 15th total of 1,472,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,881,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

CURLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Curaleaf from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Curaleaf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

