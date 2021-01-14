Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Raised to $23.50

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curaleaf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Curaleaf from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.92.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

CURLF stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,176. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.