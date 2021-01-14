Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 350 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after buying an additional 1,849,897 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,286 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Comcast stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $50.11. 633,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,021,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $229.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

