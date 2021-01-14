Curbstone Financial Management Corp Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 375,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 323,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 198,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.04. 42,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,570. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86.

