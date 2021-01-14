Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.87 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.30. The company had a trading volume of 301,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

