Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.60. 30,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,444. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

