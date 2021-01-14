Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Barings Corporate Investors makes up approximately 1.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 28.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 33.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III bought 4,000 shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Barings Corporate Investors stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,703. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

