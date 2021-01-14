Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.04. 79,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,940. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $66.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36.

