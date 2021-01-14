Curbstone Financial Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,563,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day moving average is $114.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $132.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

