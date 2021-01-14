CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CURO. ValuEngine lowered shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

CURO opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $202,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $1,544,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CURO Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

