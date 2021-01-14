Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $571.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

CW has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of CW stock opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.60. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $97,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,494. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 990,839 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after buying an additional 637,107 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 487,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,504,000 after buying an additional 381,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after buying an additional 239,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 223,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 82,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

