CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CVV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 133,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,736. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

