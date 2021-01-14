CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after purchasing an additional 309,570 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,401,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,230,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,252,000 after purchasing an additional 80,342 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock worth $4,375,989 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

