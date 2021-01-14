CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,868 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.05. 4,898,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

