CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

CX Institutional raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period.

Shares of NULG opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

