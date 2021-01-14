CX Institutional Has $374,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,795,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,180,000 after acquiring an additional 129,150 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

