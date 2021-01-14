CX Institutional Makes New $629,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE opened at $131.73 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.77.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.