CX Institutional Purchases 232 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CX Institutional lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

