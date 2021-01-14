CX Institutional Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 416.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,685,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after buying an additional 406,776 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 394,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 223,002 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,284,000 after buying an additional 129,209 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 363.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 123,861 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $56.23 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.