CX Institutional Takes Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,294 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $70.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

