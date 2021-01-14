CX Institutional Trims Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,460,000 after purchasing an additional 295,047 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.