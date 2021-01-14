CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $180.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CYBR. BidaskClub lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

CYBR opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $167.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,250.04, a PEG ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.55.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after acquiring an additional 802,839 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $16,035,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $7,188,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 82.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,839 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

