Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) rose 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 471,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,353,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

