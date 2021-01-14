Cypress Capital Group Buys Shares of 950 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 170.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,329.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $201,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,731. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $216.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. ResMed’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

