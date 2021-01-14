Cypress Capital Group Has $254,000 Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $27,192,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.9% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 88,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $59.51 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

