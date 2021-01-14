Cypress Capital Group Invests $214,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after acquiring an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cigna by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cigna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,880,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Cigna by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,159,000 after buying an additional 241,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,226,000 after buying an additional 83,639 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,091 shares of company stock worth $18,639,824 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.94.

NYSE CI opened at $223.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.85 and its 200 day moving average is $188.07. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.25.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.