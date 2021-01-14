Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Update

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 319.2% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CELP traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 77,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 million, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.51. Cypress Environmental Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The company had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

CELP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

