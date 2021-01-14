D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4) Reaches New 52-Week High at $300.00

Shares of D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 43159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287.50 ($3.76).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 254.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of £120.66 million and a PE ratio of 42.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a GBX 0.81 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L)’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

About D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

