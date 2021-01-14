Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $6.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Dana stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

