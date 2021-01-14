Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.77 ($72.67).

Shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) stock opened at €53.68 ($63.15) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €53.15 and a 200 day moving average of €55.33. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

